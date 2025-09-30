SMMC Ruiz meets NYC Department of Veterans’ Services

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, visits the New York City Department of Veterans’ Services, New York City, Sept. 29, 2025. Ruiz met with James Hendon, Commissioner of the New York City Department of Veterans’ Services, and his staff, in order to discuss Veteran Service Organizations, transition assistance and veteran suicide prevention. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)