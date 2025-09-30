U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, visits the New York City Department of Veterans’ Services, New York City, Sept. 29, 2025. Ruiz met with James Hendon, Commissioner of the New York City Department of Veterans’ Services, and his staff, in order to discuss Veteran Service Organizations, transition assistance and veteran suicide prevention. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 11:31
|Photo ID:
|9349922
|VIRIN:
|250929-M-RB959-2000
|Resolution:
|6347x4231
|Size:
|8.49 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SMMC Ruiz meets NYC Department of Veterans’ Services [Image 5 of 5], by GySgt Jordan Gilbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.