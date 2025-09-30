Sailors Conducts Maintenance Across USS America (LHA 6)

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 30, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Clarice Davenport, from Birmingham, Alabama, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), conducts maintenance on a MK-1 life preserver, Sept. 30. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 20:48
|Photo ID:
|9349116
|VIRIN:
|250930-N-QR506-1042
|Resolution:
|3176x4764
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
