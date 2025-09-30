Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Conducts Maintenance Across USS America (LHA 6) [Image 3 of 4]

    Sailors Conducts Maintenance Across USS America (LHA 6)

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SAN DIEGO (Sept. 30, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Korie Espenschied, from Beach City, Ohio, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), conducts maintenance on a MK-1 life preserver, Sept. 30. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 20:48
    Photo ID: 9349115
    VIRIN: 250930-N-QR506-1031
    Resolution: 3552x5328
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Sailors Conducts Maintenance Across USS America (LHA 6) [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS America
    Ship Store
    Maintenance
    US Navy

