Sailors Conducts Maintenance Across USS America (LHA 6)

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 30, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Korie Espenschied, from Beach City, Ohio, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), conducts maintenance on a MK-1 life preserver, Sept. 30. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)