Sailors Conducts Maintenance Across USS America (LHA 6)

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 30, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Ange Michael Yvan Tiani Ngague, from Aurora, Illinois, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), cleans pad eyes on the ship’s flight deck, Sept. 30. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)