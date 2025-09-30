Cadets with the Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program (ROTC) at Rutgers University participate in a fall field training exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 27, 2025. The exercise provides cadets with their first experience in a field training environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 18:44
|Photo ID:
|9349015
|VIRIN:
|250930-Z-AA072-2758
|Resolution:
|5387x3591
|Size:
|10.17 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rutgers University Fall FTX [Image 52 of 52], by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.