    Rutgers University Fall FTX [Image 34 of 52]

    Rutgers University Fall FTX

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    Cadets with the Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program (ROTC) at Rutgers University participate in a fall field training exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 27, 2025. The exercise provides cadets with their first experience in a field training environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 18:44
    Photo ID: 9349004
    VIRIN: 250930-Z-AA072-2753
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.97 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rutgers University Fall FTX [Image 52 of 52], by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    makeup
    Cadet
    ROTC
    FTX
    U.S. Army
    New Jersey

