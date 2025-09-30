Rutgers University Fall FTX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadets with the Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program (ROTC) at Rutgers University participate in a fall field training exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 27, 2025. The exercise provides cadets with their first experience in a field training environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)