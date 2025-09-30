Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STEM Inspiration: The Spark That Ignited Evelyn Ashe’s Engineering Career [Image 2 of 2]

    STEM Inspiration: The Spark That Ignited Evelyn Ashe’s Engineering Career

    KINGS BAY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Ashley Berumen 

    Strategic Weapons Facility Atlantic

    KINGS BAY, GEORGIA (September 26, 2025) Evelyn Ashe, a mechanical engineering student intern at Strategic Weapons Facility Atlantic (SWFLANT), was inspired to pursue a STEM career after participating in a SWFLANT STEM outreach event in middle school. Years later, she now leads her own STEM outreach program, giving back to the community and inspiring future generations. SWFLANT is one of two sites responsible for the Navy’s strategic assets. Its mission is to deliver safe, secure and effective sea-based strategic deterrence to Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines. The command also supports the reconfigured guided missile submarines, which carry Tomahawk cruise missiles. (U.S. Navy photo by Ashley Berumen)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 13:31
    Photo ID: 9348007
    VIRIN: 250926-N-IS980-1006
    Resolution: 2419x3628
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: KINGS BAY, GEORGIA, US
