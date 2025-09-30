STEM Inspiration: The Spark That Ignited Evelyn Ashe’s Engineering Career

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KINGS BAY, GEORGIA (September 26, 2025) Evelyn Ashe, a mechanical engineering student intern at Strategic Weapons Facility Atlantic (SWFLANT), was inspired to pursue a STEM career after participating in a SWFLANT STEM outreach event in middle school. Years later, she now leads her own STEM outreach program, giving back to the community and inspiring future generations. SWFLANT is one of two sites responsible for the Navy’s strategic assets. Its mission is to deliver safe, secure and effective sea-based strategic deterrence to Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines. The command also supports the reconfigured guided missile submarines, which carry Tomahawk cruise missiles. (U.S. Navy photo by Ashley Berumen)