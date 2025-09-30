Marauder of the Week: SrA Colin Shoemake

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Colin Shoemake, 386th Expeditionary Contracting Squadron contract specialist, takes a moment for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 30, 2025. Shoemake was recognized as Marauder of the Week for actions such as accelerating the acquisition of vital equipment in a matter of hours, enabling over a hundred daily hours for aircraft operations and safeguarding millions of dollars in assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)