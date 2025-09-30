Marauder of the Week: SrA Colin Shoemake

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, left, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, coins Senior Airman Colin Shoemake, 386th Expeditionary Contracting Squadron contract specialist, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 30, 2025. Shoemake was recognized as Marauder of the Week for actions such as leading the development of a multi-year agreement to sustain power generation assets across 386th AEW and Coalition installations, eliminating potential discrepancies to mission-critical infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)