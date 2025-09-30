Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marauder of the Week: SrA Colin Shoemake [Image 2 of 3]

    Marauder of the Week: SrA Colin Shoemake

    09.30.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Colin Shoemake, right, 386th Expeditionary Contracting Squadron contract specialist, speaks after being recognized by Col. Douglas Stouffer, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, as Marauder of the Week within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 30, 2025. Shoemake was recognized for actions such as reinforcing a mulit-million dollar construction contract tied to over 70 infrastructure projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

