    Pacific Partnership 2025 Multinational Band performs for Palau Community College students. [Image 7 of 8]

    Pacific Partnership 2025 Multinational Band performs for Palau Community College students.

    KOROR, PALAU

    09.30.2025

    Photo by Seaman Elijah Webb 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    KOROR, Palau (Sept. 30, 2025) - Pacific Partnership 2025 Multinational Band member Musician 3rd Class Taylor Yarbrough performs for Palau Community College students, in support of Pacific Partnership 2025, in Palau, Sept. 30. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increased security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Elijah Webb)

