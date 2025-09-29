Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational service members help make repairs at Aimeliik Elementary School [Image 4 of 8]

    Multinational service members help make repairs at Aimeliik Elementary School

    AIMELIIK, PALAU

    09.30.2025

    Photo by Seaman Elijah Webb 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    AIMELIIK, Palau (Sept. 30, 2025) – Multinational Sailors repair a fence at Aimeliik Elementary School, in Aimeliik, Palau in support of Pacific Partnership 2025, Sept. 30. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increased security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Elijah Webb)

