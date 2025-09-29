Multinational service members help make repairs at Aimeliik Elementary School

AIMELIIK, Palau (Sept. 30, 2025) – Multinational Sailors repair a fence at Aimeliik Elementary School, in Aimeliik, Palau in support of Pacific Partnership 2025, Sept. 30. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increased security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Elijah Webb)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 04:32
|Photo ID:
|9347179
|VIRIN:
|250930-N-BD484-1008
|Resolution:
|4170x2780
|Size:
|822 KB
|Location:
|AIMELIIK, PW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
