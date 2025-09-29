Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterinary Readiness Activity Trains Military Dog Handlers [Image 8 of 10]

    Veterinary Readiness Activity Trains Military Dog Handlers

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Kevin Payne    

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 131st Military Police Combined Working Dog Detachment, practice K-9 casualty care with instructors assigned to Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz, Grafenwoehr, Germany Sept. 29, 2025. The training, with the Trauma F/X K9 Diesel Advanced Canine Medical Trainer, provides Military Working Dog Handlers with realistic hands-on first-aid techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 03:32
    Photo ID: 9347165
    VIRIN: 250929-A-DT978-1025
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 24.24 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
