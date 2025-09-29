Veterinary Readiness Activity Trains Military Dog Handlers

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 131st Military Police Combined Working Dog Detachment, practice K-9 casualty care with instructors assigned to Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz, Grafenwoehr, Germany Sept. 29, 2025. The training, with the Trauma F/X K9 Diesel Advanced Canine Medical Trainer, provides Military Working Dog Handlers with realistic hands-on first-aid techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|09.29.2025
|09.30.2025 03:32
|9347167
|250929-A-DT978-1031
|5504x8256
|24.24 MB
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|5
|0
