Veterinary Readiness Activity Trains Military Dog Handlers

U.S. Sgt. Brianna Plush, assigned to 131st Military Police Combined Working Dog Detachment, discusses K-9 casualty care with her Soldiers and instructors assigned to Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz, Grafenwoehr, Germany Sept. 29, 2025. The training, with the Trauma F/X K9 Diesel Advanced Canine Medical Trainer, provides Military Working Dog Handlers with realistic hands-on first-aid techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)