Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a sea and anchor detail in Okinawa, Japan

250925-N-CV021-1011

OKINAWA, Japan (Sep. 25, 2025) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Cameron Rich, left, and Information System Technician Seaman Apprentice Julian Pelayo fold the ensign on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a sea and anchor detail in Okinawa, Japan after a scheduled port visit, Sep. 25. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)