Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a sea and anchor detail in Okinawa, Japan [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a sea and anchor detail in Okinawa, Japan

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    250925-N-CV021-1020
    OKINAWA, Japan (Sep. 25, 2025) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) strike down the flag staff during a sea and anchor detail in Okinawa, Japan after a scheduled port visit, Sep. 25. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 22:26
    Photo ID: 9346704
    VIRIN: 250925-N-CV021-1020
    Resolution: 3434x2218
    Size: 704.29 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a sea and anchor detail in Okinawa, Japan [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a sea and anchor detail in Okinawa, Japan
    Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a sea and anchor detail in Okinawa, Japan
    Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a sea and anchor detail in Okinawa, Japan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Sailors
    USS John Finn
    US 7th Fleet
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download