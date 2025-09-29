Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a sea and anchor detail in Okinawa, Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

OKINAWA, Japan (Sep. 25, 2025) Information System Technician Seaman Jose Ventosa, left, Electronics Technician 2nd Class Adam Henning, middle, and Electronics Technician 3rd Class Emiliano Ramirez take in a line on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a sea and anchor detail in Okinawa, Japan after a scheduled port visit, Sep. 25. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)