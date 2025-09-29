Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintaining the Maintainers: 402nd MXSG ensures readiness through depot-level support [Image 5 of 5]

    Maintaining the Maintainers: 402nd MXSG ensures readiness through depot-level support

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Micah Jones, left, and Andrew Ruhlen, 802nd MXSS metrologist technicians, calibrate a horizontal balancing machine with hard bearings at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 21, 2025. The spinner and balancer test set were required for the stand-up of the Dowty Propeller Repair and Maintenance Facility, which supports C-130J aircraft at the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 13:04
    Photo ID: 9345605
    VIRIN: 250521-F-ED303-1025
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
