ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Micah Jones, left, and Andrew Ruhlen, 802nd MXSS metrologist technicians, calibrate a horizontal balancing machine with hard bearings at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 21, 2025. The spinner and balancer test set were required for the stand-up of the Dowty Propeller Repair and Maintenance Facility, which supports C-130J aircraft at the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 13:04
|Photo ID:
|9345605
|VIRIN:
|250521-F-ED303-1025
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintaining the Maintainers: 402nd MXSG ensures readiness through depot-level support [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maintaining the Maintainers: 402nd MXSG ensures readiness through depot-level support
No keywords found.