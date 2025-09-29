Maintaining the Maintainers: 402nd MXSG ensures readiness through depot-level support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Micah Jones, left, and Andrew Ruhlen, 802nd MXSS metrologist technicians, calibrate a horizontal balancing machine with hard bearings at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 21, 2025. The spinner and balancer test set were required for the stand-up of the Dowty Propeller Repair and Maintenance Facility, which supports C-130J aircraft at the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)