Maintaining the Maintainers: 402nd MXSG ensures readiness through depot-level support

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Harold Morrow, left, and Micah Jones, 802nd MXSS metrologist technicians, calibrate a Dowty Propellor pitch control test rig for the C-130J aircraft at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 21, 2025. The metrology lab technicians performed on-site calibration of test measurement diagnostic equipment to ensure the overhaul and repair systems maintain sustainment standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)