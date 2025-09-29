Maintaining the Maintainers: 402nd MXSG ensures readiness through depot-level support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Michael Sottile, 802nd Maintenance Support Squadron First Article mechanical engineer, verifies first article dimensions requirement to an upper flap carriage assembly at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 21, 2025. The first article tests measured the aircraft part to ensure the part met Air Force technical data requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)