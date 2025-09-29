Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintaining the Maintainers: 402nd MXSG ensures readiness through depot-level support [Image 4 of 5]

    Maintaining the Maintainers: 402nd MXSG ensures readiness through depot-level support

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Michael Sottile, 802nd Maintenance Support Squadron First Article mechanical engineer, verifies first article dimensions requirement to an upper flap carriage assembly at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 21, 2025. The first article tests measured the aircraft part to ensure the part met Air Force technical data requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 13:04
    Photo ID: 9345603
    VIRIN: 250521-F-ED303-1038
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
