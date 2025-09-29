U.S. Army military police officers assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, transport Pvt. Bridgett Moody, also assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, who simulates being injured, into a casualty evacuation vehicle during a training mission on the Urban Operations Mount Site at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Aug. 26, 2025. The exercise prepares Soldiers to render medical support under realistic conditions while sustaining mission readiness.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 11:56
|Photo ID:
|9345477
|VIRIN:
|250826-A-PT551-2435
|Resolution:
|4489x6284
|Size:
|5.19 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MP Field Training [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.