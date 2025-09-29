Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MP Field Training

    MP Field Training

    GERMANY

    08.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Jayahna Anderson, a military police officer assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, provides medical aid to Pvt. Bridgett Moody, also assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, who simulates being severely injured during a training mission on the Urban Operations Mount Site at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Aug. 26, 2025. The exercise prepares Soldiers to render medical support under realistic conditions while sustaining mission readiness.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025
