MP Field Training

U.S. Army Spc. Jayahna Anderson, a military police officer assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, provides medical aid to Pvt. Bridgett Moody, also assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, who simulates being severely injured during a training mission on the Urban Operations Mount Site at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Aug. 26, 2025. The exercise prepares Soldiers to render medical support under realistic conditions while sustaining mission readiness.