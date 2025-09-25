Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bushido Guardian 25: Trilateral exercise kicks off in the Pacific [Image 2 of 3]

    Bushido Guardian 25: Trilateral exercise kicks off in the Pacific

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.26.2025

    35th Fighter Wing

    A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) KC-30, two U.S. Air Force F-35s, two RAAF F-35s and two Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) F-15Js fly in formation over the Pacific Ocean prior to the start of Exercise Bushido Guardian (BG) 25 near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 26, 2025. Bushido Guardian has historically been a bilateral exercise between the JASDF and RAAF, but BG25 marks the first time it has expanded to a trilateral exercise. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 04:13
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
