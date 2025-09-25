A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) KC-30, two U.S. Air Force F-35s, two RAAF F-35s and two Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) F-15Js fly in formation over the Pacific Ocean prior to the start of Exercise Bushido Guardian (BG) 25 near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 26, 2025. Bushido Guardian has historically been a bilateral exercise between the JASDF and RAAF, but BG25 marks the first time it has expanded to a trilateral exercise. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)
Bushido Guardian 25: Trilateral exercise kicks off in the Pacific
