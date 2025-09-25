115th Fighter Wing partners with UW Health for medical Airmen training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen with the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Medical Group work with UW Health hospital staff in Madison, Wisconsin, Sept. 13, 2025 as part of their training affiliation agreement. It was the first day of the program, where the Airmen began by observing in the emergency department, burn unit or the trauma lifecare unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jessica Duch)