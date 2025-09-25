Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    115th Fighter Wing partners with UW Health for medical Airmen training [Image 3 of 5]

    115th Fighter Wing partners with UW Health for medical Airmen training

    MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Duch 

    115th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Medical Group work with UW Health hospital staff in Madison, Wisconsin, Sept. 13, 2025 as part of their training affiliation agreement. It was the first day of the program, where the Airmen began by observing in the emergency department, burn unit or the trauma lifecare unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jessica Duch)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 00:34
    Photo ID: 9344723
    VIRIN: 250911-Z-KO616-1102
    Resolution: 5268x3505
    Size: 9.43 MB
    Location: MADISON, WISCONSIN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 115th Fighter Wing partners with UW Health for medical Airmen training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jessica Duch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

