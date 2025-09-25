115th Fighter Wing partners with UW Health for medical Airmen training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen with the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Medical Group receive training at UW Health in Madison, Wisconsin Sept. 13, 2025. The Airmen were assigned to one of three possible units: the emergency department, burn unit or the trauma lifecare unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jessica Duch)