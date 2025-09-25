Okinawa-wide Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony 2025

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan
Marine Gunnery Sgt. Kristopher Wise, assigned to Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division Unit Okinawa, receives his honorary chief petty officer cover during the 2025 Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony at the Keystone Theater on Kadena Air Base, Sept. 16, 2025. Thirty-seven Sailors were pinned to the rank of E-7, alongside six U.S. Marines and two U.S. Air Force Airmen pinned as honorary Chief Petty Officers. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
