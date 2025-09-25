Okinawa-wide Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan

A joint force guard detail presents the colors during the 2025 Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony at the Keystone Theater on Kadena Air Base, Sept. 16, 2025. Thirty-seven Sailors were pinned to the rank of E-7, alongside six U.S. Marines and two U.S. Air Force Airmen pinned as honorary Chief Petty Officers. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)