    Okinawa-wide Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony 2025 [Image 2 of 10]

    Okinawa-wide Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony 2025

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa

    KADENA AIR BASE, Japan
    A joint force guard detail presents the colors during the 2025 Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony at the Keystone Theater on Kadena Air Base, Sept. 16, 2025. Thirty-seven Sailors were pinned to the rank of E-7, alongside six U.S. Marines and two U.S. Air Force Airmen pinned as honorary Chief Petty Officers. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 21:41
    Photo ID: 9344672
    VIRIN: 250916-N-DN657-1044
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
