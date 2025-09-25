Okinawa-wide Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan

Chief Personnel Specialist Dexter Gemal, from St. Louis, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa administration department, receives his cover during the 2025 Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony at the Keystone Theater on Kadena Air Base, Sept. 16, 2025. Thirty-seven Sailors were pinned to the rank of E-7, alongside six U.S. Marines and two U.S. Air Force Airmen pinned as honorary Chief Petty Officers. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)