America’s Air Show 2025 Day 3: MAGTF Demo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S Marine Corps LAV-25 Light Armored Vehicle with 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, rolls past spectators after the completion of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 28, 2025. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)