Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 3: MAGTF Demo [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 3: MAGTF Demo

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    A U.S Marine Corps LAV-25 Light Armored Vehicle with 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, rolls past spectators after the completion of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 28, 2025. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 17:54
    Photo ID: 9344542
    VIRIN: 250928-M-GI936-1561
    Resolution: 5441x3627
    Size: 8.69 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s Air Show 2025 Day 3: MAGTF Demo [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Haley Fourmet Gustavsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 3: MAGTF Demo
    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 3: MAGTF Demo
    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 3: MAGTF Demo
    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 3: MAGTF Demo
    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 3: MAGTF Demo
    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 3: MAGTF Demo
    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 3: MAGTF Demo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MAGTF Demo
    MV-22B
    MCASMiramarAirShow
    Marines
    Infantry
    Flying

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download