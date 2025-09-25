Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 3: MAGTF Demo [Image 1 of 7]

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 3: MAGTF Demo

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, board a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing before the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration for the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air show in San Diego, Sept. 28, 2025. With the speed and range of a turboprop, the maneuverability of a helicopter and the ability to carry 24 Marine combat troops twice as fast and five times farther than previous helicopters, the Osprey greatly enhances the advantages Marines have over their enemies. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 17:54
    Photo ID: 9344537
    VIRIN: 250928-M-GI936-1083
    Resolution: 5239x2947
    Size: 6.65 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s Air Show 2025 Day 3: MAGTF Demo [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Haley Fourmet Gustavsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MAGTF Demo
    MV-22B
    MCASMiramarAirShow
    Marines
    Infantry
    Flying

