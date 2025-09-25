America’s Air Show 2025 Day 3: MAGTF Demo

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jasper Buton, a machine gunner with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, greets spectators after the completion of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 28, 2025. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery, and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2025 17:54
|Photo ID:
|9344541
|VIRIN:
|250928-M-GI936-1517
|Resolution:
|5925x3950
|Size:
|8.04 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
