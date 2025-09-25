Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts post-Tropical Storm Debby overflight operations [Image 3 of 5]

    Coast Guard conducts post-Tropical Storm Debby overflight operations

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and an Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane are prepared to assist with post-Tropical Storm Debby waterway assessments at HITRON in Jacksonville, Florida, August 8, 2024. Post-tropical cyclone Debby was a system that brought heavy rain, widespread flooding, and strong winds to the Southeastern United States, later affecting the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions, resulting in fatalities and significant power outages. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 17:07
    Photo ID: 9344525
    VIRIN: 240806-G-PO504-5579
    Resolution: 1350x898
    Size: 668.23 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    HITRON
    HC-144 Ocean Senrty
    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami
    Coast Guard
    U.S. Coast Guard
    USCG

