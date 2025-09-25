Coast Guard conducts post-Tropical Storm Debby overflight operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and an Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane are prepared to assist with post-Tropical Storm Debby waterway assessments at HITRON in Jacksonville, Florida, August 8, 2024. Post-tropical cyclone Debby was a system that brought heavy rain, widespread flooding, and strong winds to the Southeastern United States, later affecting the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions, resulting in fatalities and significant power outages. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)