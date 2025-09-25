Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard conducts post-Tropical Storm Debby overflight operations [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coast Guard conducts post-Tropical Storm Debby overflight operations

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland District   

    An Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter air crew lands to assist with post-Tropical Storm Debby waterway assessments at the Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron in Jacksonville, Florida, August 8, 2024. Post-tropical cyclone Debby was a system that brought heavy rain, widespread flooding, and strong winds to the Southeastern United States, later affecting the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions, resulting in fatalities and significant power outages. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 17:02
    Photo ID: 9344520
    VIRIN: 240806-G-PO504-1428
    Resolution: 1350x898
    Size: 547.31 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard conducts post-Tropical Storm Debby overflight operations
    Coast Guard conducts post-Tropical Storm Debby overflight operations
    Coast Guard conducts post-Tropical Storm Debby overflight operations
    Coast Guard conducts post-Tropical Storm Debby overflight operations
    Coast Guard conducts post-Tropical Storm Debby overflight operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HITRON
    Tropical Storm Debby
    Coast Guard
    USCG
    Post Storm operations
    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download