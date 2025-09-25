Coast Guard conducts post-Tropical Storm Debby overflight operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter air crew lands to assist with post-Tropical Storm Debby waterway assessments at the Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron in Jacksonville, Florida, August 8, 2024. Post-tropical cyclone Debby was a system that brought heavy rain, widespread flooding, and strong winds to the Southeastern United States, later affecting the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions, resulting in fatalities and significant power outages. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)