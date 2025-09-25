Date Taken: 09.28.2025 Date Posted: 09.28.2025 16:30 Photo ID: 9344510 VIRIN: 250928-A-IW468-5153 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 37.19 MB Location: ARLINGTON, US

Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The Annual Gold Star Mother’s Day Commemoration is Held at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 51 of 51], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.