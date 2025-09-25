The Annual Gold Star Mother’s Day Commemoration is Held at Arlington National Cemetery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera speaks during the annual Gold Star Mother’s Day Commemoration in the lower chapel of the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 28, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)