Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: Heritage Flight [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: Heritage Flight

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    A P-38 Lightning flies above the flight line during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2025. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Seferino Gamez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 00:26
    Photo ID: 9344187
    VIRIN: 250927-M-NS030-1573
    Resolution: 3670x2448
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: Heritage Flight [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Seferino Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: Aarron Deliu Extra 330 Aerobatics
    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: U.S. Navy Blue Angels
    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: USAF F-22 Raptor Demo
    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: Heritage Flight
    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: U.S. Navy Blue Angels
    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: U.S. Navy Blue Angels
    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: U.S. Navy Blue Angels

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Raptor
    fighterjet
    MCASMiramarAirShow
    Marines
    aviation
    P-38Lightning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download