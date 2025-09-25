A P-38 Lightning flies above the flight line during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2025. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Seferino Gamez)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2025 00:26
|Photo ID:
|9344187
|VIRIN:
|250927-M-NS030-1573
|Resolution:
|3670x2448
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, America's Air Show 2025 Day 2: Heritage Flight [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Seferino Gamez, identified by DVIDS