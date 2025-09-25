Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: Aarron Deliu Extra 330 Aerobatics [Image 1 of 7]

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: Aarron Deliu Extra 330 Aerobatics

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    Aarron Deliu performs an aerial maneuver during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2025. Deliu is an Australian pilot who seeks to inspire and thrill audiences worldwide with his high-adrenaline performances. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Seferino Gamez)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 00:26
    Photo ID: 9344184
    VIRIN: 250927-M-NS030-1125
    Resolution: 4406x2939
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: Aarron Deliu Extra 330 Aerobatics [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Seferino Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

