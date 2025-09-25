America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: U.S. Navy Blue Angels

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F/A-18 Super Hornet with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels is staged on the flight line during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2025. The Blue Angels, formed in 1946, perform precision flight demonstrations in more than 70 shows at 34 locations throughout the United States each year. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Seferino Gamez)