USS Ohio (SSGN 726) arrives in Subic Bay, Philippines

SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Sept. 23, 2025) – Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726) steams through Subic Bay to moor alongside forward-deployed Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) in Subic Bay, Philippines for a scheduled port visit, Sept. 23, 2025. Frank Cable and Ohio are supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew McPeek)