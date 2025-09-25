Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ohio (SSGN 726) arrives in Subic Bay, Philippines [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Ohio (SSGN 726) arrives in Subic Bay, Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew McPeek 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Sept. 23, 2025) – Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726) moors alongside forward-deployed Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) in Subic Bay, Philippines during a scheduled port visit, Sept. 23, 2025. Frank Cable and Ohio are supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew McPeek)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 21:06
    Photo ID: 9344013
    VIRIN: 250923-N-YQ428-1085
    Resolution: 3234x4312
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    This work, USS Ohio (SSGN 726) arrives in Subic Bay, Philippines [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SSGN 726
    USS Ohio (SSGN 726)
    Subic Bay
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)
    submarine

