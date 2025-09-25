Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TR Routine Maintenance [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    TR Routine Maintenance

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Alexander Bussman 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (Sept. 26, 2025) – U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Gisselle Osorio and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Anthony Nevarez work with a Department of Defense contractor to perform equipment inspection aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Sept. 26, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Bussman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 10:24
    Photo ID: 9343478
    VIRIN: 240926-N-RW505-1150
    Resolution: 4928x3285
    Size: 715.29 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TR Routine Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by SA Alexander Bussman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TR Routine Maintenance
    TR Routine Maintenance
    TR Routine Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    c3f
    pacflt
    csg-9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download