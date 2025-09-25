TR Routine Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 26, 2025) – U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Brandon Crudup inspects a power cable aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Sept. 26, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Bussman)